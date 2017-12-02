Chargers' Nick Novak: Lands on IR
The Chargers placed Novak (back) on injured reserve Saturday, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Novak had an up-and-down week of practice and was listed as questionable for Week 13, but apparently longer-term issues were present which resulted in being placed on IR. Travis Coons was signed to the practice squad earlier this week and promoted to the Chargers' 53-man roster Saturday to serve as the team's kicker, at least for Sunday's game against the Browns.
