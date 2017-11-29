Chargers' Nick Novak: Limited at practice Wednesday
Novak (back) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Per Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site, the plan is for Novak to kick him more on Thursday and then see where he's at on Friday. To be safe, the Chargers have signed fellow kicker Travis Coons to their practice squad
