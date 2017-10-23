Novak made all three of his extra-point attempts in the 21-0 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Novak appeared to get slightly dinged up during a kickoff in the fourth quarter, but Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times noted the veteran kicker was able to warm up on the sidelines afterwards. Given no news has emanated from the Chargers regarding the apparent injury, assume Novak should be good to go next week against the Patriots.