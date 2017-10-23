Chargers' Nick Novak: Makes all three extra-point attempts
Novak made all three of his extra-point attempts in the 21-0 win over the Broncos on Sunday.
Novak appeared to get slightly dinged up during a kickoff in the fourth quarter, but Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times noted the veteran kicker was able to warm up on the sidelines afterwards. Given no news has emanated from the Chargers regarding the apparent injury, assume Novak should be good to go next week against the Patriots.
More News
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...