Novak missed one field, but connected on the game-winning 32-yard attempt, and also made both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Raiders.

The missed field goal came after the Chargers intercepted quarterback Derek Carr on his very first throw of the game, with the ensuing drive yielding no yards and a 48-yard shanker to the right. Novak made up for the miss by connecting on the 32-yard game-winning field goal, earning positive praise from head coach Anthony Lynn after a season mired by special teams miscues.