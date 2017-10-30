Chargers' Nick Novak: Misses only field-goal attempt
Novak (ankle) missed his only field-goal attempt Sunday, but did connect on his lone extra-point try during the 21-13 loss to the Patriots.
Novak, who was limited at practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, failed to generate enough leg for his 51-yard field-goal attempt early in the first quarter. Given Novak's career long is 53 yards, and the blustery conditions that enveloped Gillette Stadium, it wasn't exactly a surprise to see the veteran kicker miss what wound up being his field-goal attempt of the afternoon. Novak and the Chargers will have a bye week before taking on the Jaguars in Week 10.
