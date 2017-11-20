Chargers' Nick Novak: Monster game in blowout win
Novak made four of his five field-goal attempts, and all six of his extra-point attempts in the 54-24 win Sunday over the Bills.
Novak's one miss came in the first quarter, shanking a 46-yard attempt wide right following the second of the Bills five first half interceptions. The litany of turnovers boosted Novak's fantasy line immensely, given the 36-year-old had not attempted multiple field goals in a game since Week 6.
