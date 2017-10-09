Chargers' Nick Novak: Perfect game Sunday
Novak put together a perfect debut performance in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants, making both field-goal attempts as well as all three extra points.
Novak was signed to replace undrafted free agent Younghoe Koo last week, and promptly paid dividends Sunday. Given Novak has made 82.8 percent of his field goal attempts in his career, he might wind up being an intriguing fantasy asset given the Chargers' high-octane offense.
