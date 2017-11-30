Chargers' Nick Novak: Puts in full practice
Novak (back) practiced fully Thursday.
With Novak upgrading from a limited session Wednesday, it appears he's in little danger of missing Sunday's game against the Browns, despite the Chargers' decision to import another kicker into the organization by signing Travis Coons to the practices squad. Unless Coons is a late addition to the 53-man roster prior to Saturday's deadline for teams to make Week 13 transactions, look for Novak to handle both kickoffs and placekicking responsibilities for Los Angeles.
