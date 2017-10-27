Chargers' Nick Novak: Returns to full practice
Novak (ankle) is no longer listed on the Chargers' Week 8 injury report after practicing fully Friday.
Novak has made three of four field-goal attempts in three games with the Chargers to date, while having recorded 17 points in that span. Now that he's cleared to play Sunday against the Patriots, he's an option for those scrambling for a kicker in a bye-heavy week.
