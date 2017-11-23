Chargers' Nick Novak: Returns to Thursday's game
Novak (back) returned to Thursday's contest in Dallas, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
At the end of the Chargers' first drive of the game, Novak missed a 35-yard field goal wide right and went to the locker room for some time to have his back examined. While testing was performed, head coach Anthony Lynn opted to go for it on fourth and 13 in the red zone on the next drive rather than send out punter (and emergency kicker) Drew Kaser for the attempt. Finally, Novak returned to the sideline, kicked into the net and culminated a late second-quarter possession with a success from 22 yards.
More News
-
Chargers' Nick Novak: Aggravates back injury•
-
Chargers' Nick Novak: Monster game in blowout win•
-
Chargers' Nick Novak: Drills 50-yard field goal•
-
Chargers' Nick Novak: Misses only field-goal attempt•
-
Chargers' Nick Novak: Returns to full practice•
-
Chargers' Nick Novak: Bothered by minor ankle injury•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...