Novak (back) returned to Thursday's contest in Dallas, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

At the end of the Chargers' first drive of the game, Novak missed a 35-yard field goal wide right and went to the locker room for some time to have his back examined. While testing was performed, head coach Anthony Lynn opted to go for it on fourth and 13 in the red zone on the next drive rather than send out punter (and emergency kicker) Drew Kaser for the attempt. Finally, Novak returned to the sideline, kicked into the net and culminated a late second-quarter possession with a success from 22 yards.