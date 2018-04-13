Chargers' Nick Rose: Cut loose
The Chargers waived Rose on Friday, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Rose spent time with the Redskins and Chargers last season, converting 11 of 14 field-goal attempts and 23 of 26 extra-point tries. The Chargers signed Roberto Aguayo in January and Caleb Sturgis in March, likely setting up a kicking battle during training camp.
