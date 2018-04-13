The Chargers waived Rose on Friday, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Rose spent time with the Redskins and Chargers last season, converting 11 of 14 field-goal attempts and 23 of 26 extra-point tries. The Chargers signed Roberto Aguayo in January and Caleb Sturgis in March, likely setting up a kicking battle during training camp.

