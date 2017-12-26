Rose missed his only field-goal attempt but did make both of his extra-point tries in the 14-7 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Another Chargers kicker, another miss. It seems like whomever the Chargers sign to knock in field goals seemingly does the opposite, as newly minted kicker, Rose, shanked a 47-yard attempt wide right in the second quarter. The revolving door at the kicker spot has failed to bring much promise in terms of fantasy, meaning Rose, like many of the other kickers that have played for the Chargers this season, isn't a viable fantasy option in most formats.