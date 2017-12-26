Chargers' Nick Rose: Misses only field-goal attempt
Rose missed his only field-goal attempt but did make both of his extra-point tries in the 14-7 win over the Jets on Sunday.
Another Chargers kicker, another miss. It seems like whomever the Chargers sign to knock in field goals seemingly does the opposite, as newly minted kicker, Rose, shanked a 47-yard attempt wide right in the second quarter. The revolving door at the kicker spot has failed to bring much promise in terms of fantasy, meaning Rose, like many of the other kickers that have played for the Chargers this season, isn't a viable fantasy option in most formats.
More News
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...