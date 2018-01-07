Rose made one of his three field-goal attempts with the Chargers this season.

Rose, the fourth kicker the Chargers brought in during the regular season, struggled to make much of an impact during his two weeks as the starter. General manager Tom Telesco made a point of emphasizing the need to find a capable kicker in his final press conference of the season, which likely means Rose won't be around to begin the 2018 campaign.

