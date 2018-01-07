Chargers' Nick Rose: Misses two field goals in two weeks
Rose made one of his three field-goal attempts with the Chargers this season.
Rose, the fourth kicker the Chargers brought in during the regular season, struggled to make much of an impact during his two weeks as the starter. General manager Tom Telesco made a point of emphasizing the need to find a capable kicker in his final press conference of the season, which likely means Rose won't be around to begin the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...