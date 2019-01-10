Chargers' Nick Rose: Signs with Chargers
Rose signed with the Chargers on Thursday, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.
The Chargers are bringing back their kickoff specialist from 2017 in advance of Sunday's game against the Patriots, who have a dangerous return man in Cordarrelle Patterson. Rose kicked touchbacks on eight of his nine kickoffs in 2017, per Fortier.
