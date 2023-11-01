The Chargers signed Vannett to their active roster Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Vannett joined the Chargers' practice squad on Aug. 31 after being cut by the Texans ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. It'll be the sixth different team Vannett will play for since entering the league as a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He'll add depth at the tight end position behind Gerald Everett -- who missed Sunday's game against the Bears due to a hip injury -- Donald Parham and Stone Smartt.