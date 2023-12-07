Vannett (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Vannett has been dealing with the aftermath of a concussion presumably suffered Week 11 against the Packers, and he's been held out of each of the Chargers' past two games. Though it's not clear if he's cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, the tight end's limited practice session Wednesday is a positive sign of progress after he logged a trio of DNPs during prep last week. Vannett is behind Gerald Everett, Donald Parham and possibly Stone Smartt in Los Angeles' tight end pecking order, and he hasn't logged more than 20 percent of the team's offensive snaps in any of the three games in which he's played thus far.