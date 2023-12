Vannett (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Bills.

Vannett now seems to be dealing with a back issue that's put him in jeopardy of missing Los Angeles' Week 16 contest, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. The 30-year-old has not been targeted despite playing 72 offensive snaps this season, and if he were to miss Saturday's affair, Stone Smartt would likely see increased work in the Chargers' tight end room.