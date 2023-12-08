Vannett (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Vannett was able to log full practice sessions both Thursday and Friday after limited work Wednesday, and it now seems as if he's had enough time to move past his concussion. The 30-year-old has appeared in only three games for Los Angeles this season, and he'll likely serve as the team's No. 4 tight end in Week 14.