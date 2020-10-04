site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Nick Vigil: All clear for Week 4
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
Vigil (groin) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Vigil was a full participant during both Thursday's and Friday's practice sessions, so this news isn't quite surprising. Now healthy, he'll assume his usual depth role as the primary back up behind middle linebacker Denzel Perryman.
