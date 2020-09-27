site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-nick-vigil-inactive-as-expected | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Nick Vigil: Inactive as expected
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
at
2:44 pm ET 1 min read
Vigil (groin) won't suit up in Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Vigil came into the game doubtful after failing to practice all week, so this news isn't a surprise. With the Utah State product sidelined, look for Denzel Perryman to handle the bulk of middle linebacker snaps in Week 3.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/24/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/24/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/24/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/16/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read