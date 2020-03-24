Play

The Chargers have signed Vigil to a one-year contract, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The 2016 third-rounder is coming off a season in which he racked up a career-high 111 tackles to go along with a sack and a pick in 16 games for the Bengals. Vigil's addition will bolster a Los Angeles linebacking corps that has seen Thomas Davis, Jatavis Brown and Nick Dzubnar depart as free agents.

