Chargers' Nick Vigil: Joins Chargers defense
The Chargers have signed Vigil to a one-year contract, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The 2016 third-rounder is coming off a season in which he racked up a career-high 111 tackles to go along with a sack and a pick in 16 games for the Bengals. Vigil's addition will bolster a Los Angeles linebacking corps that has seen Thomas Davis, Jatavis Brown and Nick Dzubnar depart as free agents.
