Vigil had nine tackles (six solo) and a sack during Thursday's 30-27 overtime win over the Raiders.

Vigil got off to a slow start this season, but he now has 32 total tackles over his last four games. The 27-year-old doesn't possess much upside as a pass rusher, as he's never had more than one sack in a single season, but his recent usage as a run stopper has provided a fair floor in IDP formats.