site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-nick-vigil-pegged-as-questionable | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Nick Vigil: Pegged as questionable
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2020
at
8:08 pm ET 1 min read
Vigil (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.
Vigil practiced without limitations Thursday and Friday, so he should be ready Sunday barring a setback. If he indeed suits up, he'll operate as the primary backup to middle linebacker Denzel Perryman.
More News
23H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/24/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read