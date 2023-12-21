site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Nick Williams: Still dealing with injury
Williams (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bills.
Williams spent the week limited after missing the team's Week 15 loss to the Raiders. If he is unable to play, Morgan Fox and Scott Matlock will likely see increased opportunities against Buffalo.
