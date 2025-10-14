Hines reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Hines was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 29-27 win over the Dolphins, playing just one offensive snap in the contest. Additionally, the running back compiled 97 yards on three kick returns, playing five snaps with the special-teams unit. With Omarion Hampton (ankle) on injured reserve, Hines will likely be elevated again prior to the team's Week 7 matchup with the Colts.