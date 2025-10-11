The Chargers elevated Hines from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Hines joined the Chargers' practice squad Tuesday, and his addition gives the team much-needed depth at running back after Omarion Hampton (ankle) was placed on injured reserve. Hines will likely be active against the Dolphins on Sunday, and if he plays, it will mark his first regular-season action since 2022, when he appeared in 16 games between the Bills (nine) and the Colts (seven). Hines could serve in a return role on kickoffs and punts but might also see work out of the backfield behind Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal.