The Chargers elevated Hines from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Hines will be elevated to the Chargers' active roster for a second straight week and will be available to play against the Colts on Sunday, the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Hines primarily served on special teams during the Chargers' Week 6 win over the Dolphins, when he turned three kickoff returns into 97 yards. However, the veteran running back could be deployed out of the backfield to spell Kimani Vidal if Hassan Haskins (chest) is not cleared to play Sunday.