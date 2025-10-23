The Chargers have elevated Hines from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday's home game against the Vikings.

Hines and Jaret Patterson have both been elevated to join a Los Angeles backfield that lacks any depth behind Kimani Vidal, with Hassan Haskins (hamstring) ruled out for Week 8, Omarion Hampton (ankle) still on IR, and Najee Harris (Achilles) out for the year. While Vidal has operated in a clear No. 1 backfield role since Hampton's injury, both Hines and Patterson could find themselves handling offensive touches if Thursday's contest turns into a run-heavy affair. Hines has been elevated for each of the Chargers' prior two games, and in both contests he contributed as a kick returner without logging a carry or target.