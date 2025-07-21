Hines signed with the Chargers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The running back was looking for an opportunity after missing the last two seasons with a torn ACL suffered in a jet-ski accident, and now he'll get one in an LA backfield led by Najee Harris (eye) and Omarion Hampton. The depth chart is pretty open behind those two, and Hines has the added benefit of offering potential as a kick returner, seeing as he recorded 554 kickoff-return yards and two touchdowns during the 2022 regular season. Hines has also caught at least 30 passes in all five of his pro campaigns.