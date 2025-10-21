Hines reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Hines was back with the active roster for a second straight game, playing just one snap with the offense in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Colts. The running back was able to produce 98 yards on four kickoff returns while logging six snaps with the special-teams unit. With Hassan Haskins (hamstring) listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, it's possible that Hines will be elevated for a third straight week ahead of Thursday night's matchup with Minnesota.