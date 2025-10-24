Hines reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Hines and Jaret Patterson were both elevated to the Chargers' active roster for Thursday's game against the Vikings due to the absences of Hassan Haskins (hamstring) and Omarion Hampton (ankle). Hines saw just seven snaps (four on offense, three on special teams) while logging two carries for minus-2 yards, and he was the Chargers' clear RB3 behind Kimani Vidal (54 offensive snaps) and Patterson (15 offensive snaps). Hines has been elevated from the practice squad by the Chargers three times this season, which is the maximum amount. He would have to be signed to the active roster in order to play for the Chargers for the rest of the season.