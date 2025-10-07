The Chargers acquired Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Ravens on Tuesday in exchange for safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After breaking out for a career-best 10-sack season in 2024, Oweh had yet to get to the quarterback through the Ravens' first five contests of 2025. On a positive note, the 26-year-old had accrued 10 tackles as a part-time member of Baltimore's edge-rusher rotation, and his pressure rate of 11 percent was good for 33rd in the NFL among qualified defenders, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. The Chargers are hoping that Oweh's strong pressure rate will translate into more sacks in Los Angeles, where he could also see an uptick in snaps on the edge while Khalil Mack (elbow) remains on injured reserve for at least one more week. Baltimore, meanwhile, will get some much-needed reinforcement in its banged-up secondary with the addition of Gilman, who made 39 starts for the Chargers over the last five-plus seasons.