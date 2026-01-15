Oweh tallied 38 total tackles (20 solo), including 7.5 sacks, across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

After posting just 10 total tackles and no sacks across his first five games this season, Oweh was dealt from the Ravens to the Chargers in early October. The former first-round pick from Penn State found life in Los Angeles, recording 4.0 sacks in his first four games with the team. The 27-year-old also delivered a huge performance during the Chargers' wild-card loss to the Patriots, sacking Drake Maye three times while forcing two fumbles. Oweh has now compiled 17.5 sacks over the past two regular seasons and is set to hit unrestricted free agency, where he's expected to command a decent contract and step into another starting role in 2026.