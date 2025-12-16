Oweh recorded four tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

Oweh played 54 percent of the defensive snaps against Kansas City, his second-highest snap rate since debuting with the Chargers in Week 6 following his trade from the Ravens. Oweh has been quite the find for Los Angeles, piling up 21 tackles (12 solo), including 7.0 sacks, and 11 QB hits across nine games since his acquisition.