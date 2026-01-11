Hampton (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's night's playoff opener against the Patriots, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

After being listed as a non-participant both Wednesday and Thursday, Hampton -- who was sidelined in Week 18 -- was able to return to a limited practice Friday while sporting a brace on his right ankle, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. Though officially listed as questionable on Los Angles' final injury report, the running back subsequently noted that he planned to play Sunday. With the 2025 first-rounder's active status versus the Patriots now confirmed, Rhim previously indicated that the Chargers are expected to split their backfield workload between Hampton and Kimani Vidal, with Hassan Haskins and Jaret Patterson available in reserve.