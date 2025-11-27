Hampton (ankle) was limited in his return to practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Hampton, who last saw game action in Week 5 when he sustained a fractured ankle, was designated to return from IR on Tuesday, which has the running back trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. Per Smith, Hampton's Week 13 availability presumably hinges on how he fares this week at practice, but for his part, the 2025 first-rounder is anxious to return to the lineup. "They haven't told me yet, but I'm waiting to find out. Whatever my doc says," Hampton noted Wednesday. "I want to, for sure. But it's whatever the doc says." In any case in order for Hampton to be available versus Las Vegas, he'd need to be activated from IR by Saturday afternoon.