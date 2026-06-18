Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Excited for McDaniel's system

Hampton said Wednesday that he and the other Chargers running backs are excited to play for offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, NFL.com's Bobby Kownack reports.

Hampton also mentioned earning a Terrell Davis comp from McDaniel this offseason. There's understandably a lot of hype around the Chargers offense with McDaniel taking over and OTs Joe Alt (foot) and Rashawn Slater (knee) expected to return from last year's season-ending injuries. The situation is indeed promising for Hampton in terms of per-carry efficiency and TD upside, but there's been some doubt about his workload projection after the Chargers gave Keaton Mitchell a two-year, $9.3 million contract this offseason. They also still have Kimani Vidal, but Hampton is the largest of the bunch (6-feet, 220 pounds) and probably also the best pass catcher -- without sacrificing much in terms of speed (4.46 40) or agility. If McDaniel's offense lives up to the hype, Hampton won't need 300 carries to make his fantasy managers happy.