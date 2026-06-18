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Chargers' Omarion Hampton: Excited for McDaniel's system

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hampton said Wednesday that he and the other Chargers running backs are excited to play for offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, NFL.com's Bobby Kownack reports.

Hampton also mentioned earning a Terrell Davis comp from McDaniel this offseason. There's understandably a lot of hype around the Chargers offense with McDaniel taking over and OTs Joe Alt (foot) and Rashawn Slater (knee) expected to return from last year's season-ending injuries. The situation is indeed promising for Hampton in terms of per-carry efficiency and TD upside, but there's been some doubt about his workload projection after the Chargers gave Keaton Mitchell a two-year, $9.3 million contract this offseason. They also still have Kimani Vidal, but Hampton is the largest of the bunch (6-feet, 220 pounds) and probably also the best pass catcher -- without sacrificing much in terms of speed (4.46 40) or agility. If McDaniel's offense lives up to the hype, Hampton won't need 300 carries to make his fantasy managers happy.

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