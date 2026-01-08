Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said that Hampton (ankle) will be "involved some" in practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The Chargers' upcoming injury report will reveal the official participation level of Hampton, who didn't practice Wednesday. As for the running back's status for Sunday's playoff opener against the Patriots, Roman noted, "We're going to wait and see on that. He's working through his process with the medical group. He's engaged. He's ready mentally with the game plan."