Hampton played four snaps on offense and didn't show up in the box score otherwise during the Chargers' 20-18 preseason loss to the Rams on Thursday.

Hampton was on the field for the Chargers' first two offensive drives but did get a touch in Thursday's preseason finale. The 2025 first-rounder was limited to nine regular-season games in his rookie campaign due mostly to a fractured left ankle but still finished with 124 carries for 545 yards and four touchdowns while adding 32 catches (on 35 targets) for 192 yards and a score. Hampton is the lead back for the Chargers, but Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell (undisclosed) both figure to see a fair amount of work in the scheme of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.