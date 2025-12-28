Hampton rushed 14 times for 29 yards and a touchdown and brought in all eight targets for 31 yards in the Chargers' 20-16 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

As his final line suggests, Hampton repeatedly ran into a proverbial brick wall against the Texans' nearly impenetrable front. However the rookie finished with a team-high reception total while also co-leading the Chargers in targets, and he gave his day a serious boost by recording a five-yard touchdown run with just under four minutes remaining. Hampton's average of 2.1 yards per carry was a new career low, and he's stuck with another unenviable matchup in a Week 18 road clash against the Broncos.