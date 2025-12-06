The Chargers are expected to activate Hampton (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of Monday's game against the Eagles, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com and NFL reporter Jordan Schultz report.

Hampton logged a full practice Friday for the first time since the Chargers designated him for return from injured reserve Nov. 25, getting him one step closer to his first game action since he suffered a fracture in his left ankle in Week 5. He's missed the last seven games as a result, but his imminent return will be a boon to the offense while also potentially wiping out a good portion of the value that fellow RB Kimani Vidal built up during Hampton's absence. In the end, Hampton appears set to be listed as questionable or without a designation when Los Angeles posts its final injury report of the week Saturday, and the team then will need to activate him from IR by Monday afternoon for him to have a chance to suit up in Week 14.