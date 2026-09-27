Hampton rushed 15 times for 56 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Chargers' 24-16 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

The Chargers' No. 1 back got seven more carries than change-of-pace option Keaton Mitchell, but he was only able to outpace the latter by four yards. It was a disappointing downturn for Hampton, who'd broken out with 94 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding a 2-21-0 receiving line against the Raiders in Week 2. The Chargers are now alarmingly 0-3 heading into a daunting Week 4 road matchup against the Seahawks, but Hampton figures to remain in a clear-cut lead role for that contest.