Hampton suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's contest versus the Commanders.

Hampton appeared to get clipped by a Washington defender while running a route out of the Chargers backfield in the fourth quarter and then went to the locker room with a trainer, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. If Hampton is unable to return, he'll wrap up Week 5 action with 12 carries for 44 yards and six catches (on six targets) for 26 yards. Hassan Haskins and practice-squad member Kimani Vidal are the other two available RBs on Los Angeles' active roster Sunday.