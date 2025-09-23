Hampton is set to lead the Chargers backfield moving forward in the wake of Najee Harris' season-ending torn Achilles, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Harris suffered the non-contact injury with 5:12 remaining in the first half, and Hampton ended up getting most of the RB reps the rest of the way, finishing with 19 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown and six catches (on seven targets) for 59 yards. Hampton's output as a receiver helped him set a new career high in yards from scrimmage, and the TD marked the initial end-zone visit of the rookie first-round pick's career. Behind Hampton, Los Angeles has Hassan Haskins on the active roster and Kimani Vidal and Amar Johnson on the practice squad, meaning the team likely will add to the position group in the near future. However, this is Hampton's backfield for the foreseeable future.