Hampton rushed 13 times for 60 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Texans.

Hampton worked as the Chargers' primary rushing option ahead of Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal, who recorded seven carries apiece. The 0-8 Chargers unsurprisingly faced another negative game script, though, and Hampton wasn't involved in the passing game. The 2025 first-round pick continues to disappoint on a surprisingly awful offense that could get even worse should QB Justin Herbert (finger) miss any additional action after exiting in the fourth quarter. Hampton will try to snap a four-game touchdown drought in Week 10 against the Ravens.