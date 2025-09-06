Hampton rushed 15 times for 48 yards and caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Friday's 27-21 victory over Kansas City.

Hampton was deployed as the every-down starter Friday, generating 15 more combined touches than Najee Harris (eye). The team could have been easing Harris back after suffering an eye injury that held the back out for all of training camp and the preseason, but the stark difference in touches points the fantasy value arrow strongly in Hampton's direction to kick off the year. If the North Carolina product continues to dominate the backfield touches moving forward, he could prove to be an even greater draft day steal than managers originally hoped. Hampton's volume combined with a plus matchup against the Raiders next Monday make him a solid play in Week 2.