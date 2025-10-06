Hampton (ankle) was spotted in the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot following Sunday's loss to the Commanders, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Hampton was injured in the fourth quarter against Washington and was unable to finish the contest. The Chargers already lost Najee Harris to a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 3, and it now appears Hampton will be nursing an ankle injury this week ahead of next Sunday's date with the Dolphins. If Hampton can't play against Miami, the Chargers will be down to Hassan Haskins and practice squad members Kimani Vidal and Amar Johnson.