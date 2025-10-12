Hampton, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday due to a left ankle injury, isn't expected to be out for the season but is on track to be sidelined for more than the four-game minimum, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't provide many details about the injury Hampton sustained in the Week 5 loss to the Commanders, but the fact that the promising rookie is expected to need more than four weeks to make a full recovery points to him likely nursing a high-ankle sprain. A target date for Hampton's return has yet to be established, but because the Chargers have a bye coming up in Week 12, the team could be motivated to hold him out through that period to give him ample time to heal. Garafolo notes that Hassan Haskins is likely to serve as the Chargers' lead back Sunday in Miami while practice-squad signee Kimani Vidal also sees work, but Los Angeles is also expected to be in the market for a running back ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline to compensate for the long-term injuries to Hampton and Najee Harris (Achilles).