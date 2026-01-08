Hampton (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in practice Thursday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Per Smith, offensive coordinator Greg Roman previously noted that Hampton would be "involved some" in Thursday's session, but that didn't equate to the running back -- who also didn't practice Wednesday -- being deemed an official participant. Hampton now has one more opportunity to log practice reps before the Chargers assign injury designations in advance of Sunday night's playoff opener against the Patriots. If he ends up limited or out this weekend, added backfield opportunities would be available for Kimani Vidal, Hassan Haskins and Jaret Patterson.