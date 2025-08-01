Hampton rushed twice for nine yards and wasn't targeted during the Chargers' 34-7 preseason win over the Lions in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game.

Hampton saw his two touches on Los Angeles' opening drive, which was capped by a five-yard touchdown pass from Trey Lance to Will Dissly. Hampton actually saw three carries overall during the possession, but what would have been his first official NFL rush attempt was wiped off the books by a defensive offsides penalty. The rookie first-round pick has been drawing rave reviews since he first stepped on the practice field this offseason, and he's likely to continue getting his fair share of opportunities throughout the Chargers' exhibition slate as he prepares for a presumptive lead-back role right at the onset of his pro career.